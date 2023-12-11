Gov. Beshear honors Ky. Air Guard as 123rd Airlift Wing earns 20th Outstanding Unit Award, Meritorious Unit Award

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear honors the 123rd Airlift Wing during a ceremony recognizing the unit’s superior performance at the Kentucky Air National Guard Base in Louisville, Ky., Oct. 14, 2023. The wing received its 20th Outstanding Unit Award and a Meritorious Unit Award for exhibiting excellence in a broad spectrum of missions around the world since 2019. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Chloe Ochs)
|Date Taken:
|10.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.11.2023 16:10
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|907295
|VIRIN:
|231014-Z-ZW877-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110040633
|Length:
|00:35:04
|Location:
|LOUISVILLE, KY, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
