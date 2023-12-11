Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Gov. Beshear honors Ky. Air Guard as 123rd Airlift Wing earns 20th Outstanding Unit Award, Meritorious Unit Award

    LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES

    10.14.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Chloe Ochs 

    123rd Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear honors the 123rd Airlift Wing during a ceremony recognizing the unit’s superior performance at the Kentucky Air National Guard Base in Louisville, Ky., Oct. 14, 2023. The wing received its 20th Outstanding Unit Award and a Meritorious Unit Award for exhibiting excellence in a broad spectrum of missions around the world since 2019. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Chloe Ochs)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.14.2023
    Date Posted: 12.11.2023 16:10
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 907295
    VIRIN: 231014-Z-ZW877-1001
    Filename: DOD_110040633
    Length: 00:35:04
    Location: LOUISVILLE, KY, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    Kentucky
    Kentucky Air National Guard
    Beshear
    123AW
    123 Airlift Wing
    KYANG

