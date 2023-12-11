Why I joined: Senior Airman Shayla Evans

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Shayla Evans, 1st Special Operations Maintenance Squadron aerospace propulsion journeyman, shares her thoughts on why she joined the Air Force and the experience she acquired while serving. "Why I Joined" is a video series that features Air Commandos from the Air Force Special Operations Command. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Hussein Enaya)