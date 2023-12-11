Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Why I joined: Senior Airman Shayla Evans

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    HURLBURT FIELD, FL, UNITED STATES

    12.11.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Hussein Enaya 

    1st Special Operations Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Shayla Evans, 1st Special Operations Maintenance Squadron aerospace propulsion journeyman, shares her thoughts on why she joined the Air Force and the experience she acquired while serving. "Why I Joined" is a video series that features Air Commandos from the Air Force Special Operations Command. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Hussein Enaya)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.11.2023
    Date Posted: 12.11.2023 16:24
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 907294
    VIRIN: 231207-F-FD009-1079
    Filename: DOD_110040579
    Length: 00:01:07
    Location: HURLBURT FIELD, FL, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Why I joined: Senior Airman Shayla Evans, by A1C Hussein Enaya, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Hurlburt Field
    1 SOW
    1SOMXS
    Why I Joined

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT