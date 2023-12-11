U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Shayla Evans, 1st Special Operations Maintenance Squadron aerospace propulsion journeyman, shares her thoughts on why she joined the Air Force and the experience she acquired while serving. "Why I Joined" is a video series that features Air Commandos from the Air Force Special Operations Command. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Hussein Enaya)
|Date Taken:
|12.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.11.2023 16:24
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|907294
|VIRIN:
|231207-F-FD009-1079
|Filename:
|DOD_110040579
|Length:
|00:01:07
|Location:
|HURLBURT FIELD, FL, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Why I joined: Senior Airman Shayla Evans, by A1C Hussein Enaya, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
