Guardians participate in the Guardian Arena 23 at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Museum at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Florida, Dec. 11, 2023. Teams of five members, consisting of United States Space Force officers, enlisted, government civilians and USSF assigned Airmen, participated in a combined operation consisting of knowledge tests, problem solving exercises and a physical challenge. The inaugural Guardian Arena instilled esprit de corps and provided an opportunity to dive into operationalizing the Guardian Ideal, Guardian Spirit and Guardian Commitment. (U.S. Space Force video by Senior Airman Samuel Becker)
|Date Taken:
|12.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.11.2023 15:22
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|907289
|VIRIN:
|231211-X-NY190-2040
|Filename:
|DOD_110040457
|Length:
|00:03:37
|Location:
|CAPE CANAVERAL SPACE FORCE STATION, FL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, B-Roll: Guardian Arena 23, by SrA Samuel Becker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
