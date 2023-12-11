Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-Roll: Guardian Arena 23

    CAPE CANAVERAL SPACE FORCE STATION, FL, UNITED STATES

    12.11.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Samuel Becker 

    Space Launch Delta 45

    Guardians participate in the Guardian Arena 23 at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Museum at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Florida, Dec. 11, 2023. Teams of five members, consisting of United States Space Force officers, enlisted, government civilians and USSF assigned Airmen, participated in a combined operation consisting of knowledge tests, problem solving exercises and a physical challenge. The inaugural Guardian Arena instilled esprit de corps and provided an opportunity to dive into operationalizing the Guardian Ideal, Guardian Spirit and Guardian Commitment. (U.S. Space Force video by Senior Airman Samuel Becker)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.11.2023
    Date Posted: 12.11.2023 15:22
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 907289
    VIRIN: 231211-X-NY190-2040
    Filename: DOD_110040457
    Length: 00:03:37
    Location: CAPE CANAVERAL SPACE FORCE STATION, FL, US

    TAGS

    Guardians
    USSF
    Space Force
    CCSFS
    Guardian Arena 23
    Guardian Arena

