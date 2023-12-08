Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    156th CES Airmen return from deployment

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PUERTO RICO

    10.14.2023

    Video by 2nd Lt. Eliezer Soto 

    156th Wing

    U.S. Airmen with the 156th Civil Engineer Squadron, Puerto Rico Air National Guard, are greeted by family, friends and coworkers at the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport, Carolina, Puerto Rico, Oct. 14, 2023. The civil engineer Airmen returned from a deployment overseas. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Rafael D. Rosa)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.14.2023
    Date Posted: 12.11.2023 08:55
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 907221
    VIRIN: 231014-Z-MF014-2001
    Filename: DOD_110039424
    Length: 00:00:47
    Location: PR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 156th CES Airmen return from deployment, by 2nd Lt. Eliezer Soto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    PRANG
    Puerto Rico Air National Guard
    156th Wing
    Bucaneros

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT