Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Happy Birthday Army National Guard from MEDCOM

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    12.07.2023

    Video by Otis Toussaint 

    U.S. Army Medical Command

    Lt. Gen. R. Scott Dingle, the Surgeon General of the Army and Commander of USAMEDCOM and the Command Sgt. Maj. Tim Sprunger, the Command Sergeant Major of USAMEDCOM sends happy birthday wishes to the U.S. National Guard

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.07.2023
    Date Posted: 12.11.2023 07:34
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 907214
    VIRIN: 231207-A-AM516-8427
    Filename: DOD_110039348
    Length: 00:01:56
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Happy Birthday Army National Guard from MEDCOM, by Otis Toussaint, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Happy Birthday
    National Guard
    medcom
    USANG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT