    Sgt. Morales Club Ceremony

    LANDSTUHL, RP, GERMANY

    10.27.2023

    Video by Sgt. Scott Sparks 

    21st Theater Sustainment Command

    Members of the Sgt. Morales Club hold an induction ceremony for new and honorary members on Oct. 27, 2023 in the Heaton Auditorium, Landstuhl Regional Medical Center, Germany. (U.S. Army video edited by Spc. Samuel Signor)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.27.2023
    Date Posted: 12.11.2023 10:00
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 907213
    VIRIN: 231211-A-SS112-1002
    Filename: DOD_110039342
    Length: 00:01:59
    Location: LANDSTUHL, RP, DE

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sgt. Morales Club Ceremony, by SGT Scott Sparks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    USARMY
    StrongerTogether
    FirstinSupport

