Tank Crew Proficiency: 1-37 Armor Conducts Gunnery Tables

Cpt. Austin Bajc, commander of Alpha Company, 1st Battalion, 37th Armor Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, speaks about his experience at the latest gunnery exercise, highlighting the importance of crew proficiency at Grafenwöhr, Germany on December 8, 2023. A company-level gunnery is a certifying event, communicating to higher leaders that the soldiers are lethal and mission-capable. (Video by U.S. Army Spc. Trevares Johnson)