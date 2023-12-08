Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tank Crew Proficiency: 1-37 Armor Conducts Gunnery Tables

    GRAFENWOHR, GERMANY

    12.08.2023

    Video by Spc. Trevares Johnson 

    2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division

    Staff Sgt. Hiovan Moreno and Cpt. Austin Bajc, commander of Alpha Company, 1st Battalion, 37th Armor Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division ,speaks about their experience at the latest gunnery exercise, highlighting the importance of crew proficiency at Grafenwöhr, Germany on December 8, 2023. A company-level gunnery is a certifying event, communicating to higher leaders that the soldiers are lethal and mission-capable. (Video by U.S. Army Spc. Trevares Johnson)

