    AFN GO: AFN DJ Call

    GERMANY

    12.01.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Sidnie Smith-Swift 

    AFN Stuttgart

    Listen to your favorite AFN stations, and of course your favorite AFN DJs, on the AFN GO app. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Sidnie Smith-Swift)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.01.2023
    Date Posted: 12.11.2023 05:17
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 907204
    VIRIN: 231201-A-DY568-9458
    Filename: DOD_110039259
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: DE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN GO: AFN DJ Call, by SSG Sidnie Smith-Swift, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFN
    American Forces Network
    AFN Europe
    AFN Pacific

