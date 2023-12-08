NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (Dec. 6, 2023)- Morale, Welfare, and Recreation (MWR) hosts Sig's the Season for the Naval Air Station Sigonella Community members Dec. 1, 2023. (U.S Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Maria I. Alvarez)
|Date Taken:
|12.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.11.2023 04:12
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|907203
|VIRIN:
|231206-N-BY095-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110039258
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|IT
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Sig's the Season, by PO2 Maria Alvarez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
