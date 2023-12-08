Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sig's the Season

    ITALY

    12.06.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Maria Alvarez 

    AFN Sigonella

    NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (Dec. 6, 2023)- Morale, Welfare, and Recreation (MWR) hosts Sig's the Season for the Naval Air Station Sigonella Community members Dec. 1, 2023. (U.S Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Maria I. Alvarez)

    Date Taken: 12.06.2023
    Date Posted: 12.11.2023 04:12
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 907203
    VIRIN: 231206-N-BY095-1001
    Filename: DOD_110039258
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: IT

    Italy
    Sigonella
    MWR
    Community
    NASSIG
    Sig's the Season

