Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Resiliency Thru Art

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    STUTTGART, BW, GERMANY

    12.04.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Tristan Kyle Labuguen 

    AFN Stuttgart

    Looking to make some art? Take your kids to the Resiliency Thru Art class which takes place every Thursday at 3 p.m. at the Patch Arts & Crafts Center.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.04.2023
    Date Posted: 12.11.2023 04:11
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 907200
    VIRIN: 231211-N-PW030-1001
    Filename: DOD_110039245
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: STUTTGART, BW, DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Resiliency Thru Art, by PO2 Tristan Kyle Labuguen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Art
    Patch Barracks
    AFN Stuttgart

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT