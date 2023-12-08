Staff Sgt. Hiovan Moreno and Cpt. Austin Bayjack, company commander of Alpha Company, 1st Battalion, 37th Armor Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, speak about their experience at the units gunnery, highlighting both soldiers and their companies in Grafenwöhr, Germany on December 8, 2023. A company-level gunnery is a certifying event, communicating to higher leaders that the soldiers are lethal and mission-capable. (Video by U.S. Army Spc. Trevares Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|12.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.10.2023 15:50
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|907180
|VIRIN:
|231208-A-AJ772-6345
|Filename:
|DOD_110038662
|Length:
|00:01:36
|Location:
|GRAFENWOHR, DE
|Hometown:
|FORT BLISS, TX, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Tank Crew Proficiency: 1-37 Armor Conducts Gunnery Tables, by SPC Trevares Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
