U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Hiovan Moreno assigned to the 1st Battalion, 37th Armor Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, shares the importance of his units gunnery, highlighting both soldiers and his company as a whole in Grafenwöhr, Germany on December 8, 2023. A company-level gunnery is a certifying event, communicating to higher leaders that the soldiers are lethal and mission-capable. (Video by U.S. Army Spc. Trevares Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|12.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.10.2023 15:38
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|907177
|VIRIN:
|231208-A-AJ772-1497
|Filename:
|DOD_110038659
|Length:
|00:02:57
|Location:
|GRAFENWOHR, DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Tank Crew Proficiency: 1-37 Armor Conducts Gunnery Tables, by SPC Trevares Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT