A Coast Guard Air Station Humboldt Bay MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew perform a hoisting evolution during a medical evacuation of a member of the USS John S. McCain (DDG 56) offshore of Eureka, California, December 6 2023. A Coast Guard helicopter aircrew medically evacuated one person during a rescue 45 miles off the Northern California coast, Wednesday. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy video)
|Date Taken:
|12.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.10.2023 00:45
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|907168
|VIRIN:
|231206-G-G2014-1001
|PIN:
|88273
|Filename:
|DOD_110038484
|Length:
|00:00:37
|Location:
|CA, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Coast Guard Humboldt Bay conducts medevac 45 miles West of Eureka, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
