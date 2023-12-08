Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard Humboldt Bay conducts medevac 45 miles West of Eureka

    CA, UNITED STATES

    12.06.2023

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 11

    A Coast Guard Air Station Humboldt Bay MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew perform a hoisting evolution during a medical evacuation of a member of the USS John S. McCain (DDG 56) offshore of Eureka, California, December 6 2023. A Coast Guard helicopter aircrew medically evacuated one person during a rescue 45 miles off the Northern California coast, Wednesday. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy video)

    Date Taken: 12.06.2023
    Date Posted: 12.10.2023 00:45
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 907168
    VIRIN: 231206-G-G2014-1001
    PIN: 88273
    Filename: DOD_110038484
    Length: 00:00:37
    Location: CA, US

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    This work, Coast Guard Humboldt Bay conducts medevac 45 miles West of Eureka, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Search and Rescue
    uscg
    Coast Guard
    california
    coastguardnewswire

