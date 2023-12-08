Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Soldiers from Army Golden Knights jump into Gillette Stadium for the 124th Army Navy football game

    FOXBOROUGH, MA, UNITED STATES

    12.09.2023

    Video by Megan Hackett 

    U.S. Army Parachute Team, the Golden Knights

    Boston native Sgt. 1st Class Roman Grijalva of the U.S. Army Parachute Team makes a parachute jump into Gillette Stadium for the 124th Army versus Navy football game in Foxborough, Mass. 9 December, 2023. The jump was part of the pregame events.(U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Roman Grijalva)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.09.2023
    Date Posted: 12.09.2023 16:31
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 907158
    VIRIN: 231209-A-id671-9856
    Filename: DOD_110038071
    Length: 00:03:05
    Location: FOXBOROUGH, MA, US
    Hometown: FORT LIBERTY, NC, US

    TAGS

    Golden Knights
    Army Navy game
    Soldiers
    Airborne
    Army
    Army Navy

