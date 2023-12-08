Soldiers from Army Golden Knights jump into Gillette Stadium for the 124th Army Navy football game

Boston native Sgt. 1st Class Roman Grijalva of the U.S. Army Parachute Team makes a parachute jump into Gillette Stadium for the 124th Army versus Navy football game in Foxborough, Mass. 9 December, 2023. The jump was part of the pregame events.(U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Roman Grijalva)
|Date Taken:
|12.09.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.09.2023 16:31
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|907158
|VIRIN:
|231209-A-id671-9856
|Filename:
|DOD_110038071
|Length:
|00:03:05
|Location:
|FOXBOROUGH, MA, US
|Hometown:
|FORT LIBERTY, NC, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
