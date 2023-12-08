U.S. Airmen with the 156th Civil Engineer Squadron, Puerto Rico Air National Guard, are greeted by family, friends and coworkers at the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport, Carolina, Puerto Rico, Oct. 14, 2023. The civil engineer Airmen returned from a deployment overseas. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Rafael D. Rosa)
|Date Taken:
|10.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.09.2023 10:00
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|907146
|VIRIN:
|231014-Z-MF014-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_110037881
|Length:
|00:00:00
|Location:
|CAROLINA, PR
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 156th CES Airmen return from deployment, by MSgt Rafael Rosa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT