Approx. 60 members of the National Guard Bureau (G6), District of Columbia National Guard, New York National Guard, Virginia National Guard, Maryland National Guard, Massachusetts National Guard, Task Force Echo (TFE), and D.C. National Guard Family Programs donate toys to Children's National Hospital in Washington, D.C., Dec. 8, 2023. National Guard members and their families carried rucksacks filled with toys approx. 4.8 miles throughout the city from the D.C. Armory to the hospital as part of the second annual NGB (G6) Toy Ruck. Donations were collected during a holiday toy drive at the Herbert R. Temple, Jr., Army National Guard Readiness Center (TARC). (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Arthur M. Wright)
|Date Taken:
|12.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.09.2023 09:48
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|907145
|VIRIN:
|231208-F-PL327-9869
|Filename:
|DOD_110037850
|Length:
|00:02:01
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, National Guard Bureau (G6) Holiday Toy Ruck, by MSgt Arthur Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT