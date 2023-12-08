National Guard Bureau (G6) Holiday Toy Ruck

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.





Approx. 60 members of the National Guard Bureau (G6), District of Columbia National Guard, New York National Guard, Virginia National Guard, Maryland National Guard, Massachusetts National Guard, Task Force Echo (TFE), and D.C. National Guard Family Programs donate toys to Children's National Hospital in Washington, D.C., Dec. 8, 2023. National Guard members and their families carried rucksacks filled with toys approx. 4.8 miles throughout the city from the D.C. Armory to the hospital as part of the second annual NGB (G6) Toy Ruck. Donations were collected during a holiday toy drive at the Herbert R. Temple, Jr., Army National Guard Readiness Center (TARC). (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Arthur M. Wright)