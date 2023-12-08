U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF OPERATIONS (Oct. 07, 2023) French Officer LT j.g. Gaspar shares his experience as part of the personnel exchange program aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5), Oct. 07. Components of the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group and 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (Special Operations Capable) are deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Christopher Jones)
|10.07.2023
|12.09.2023 06:16
|Package
|907143
|231007-N-AB188-1001
|DOD_110037743
|00:01:55
|U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
|0
|0
This work, Marine Nationale French Exchange Officer, by PO2 Christopher Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
