    Marine Nationale French Exchange Officer

    U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    10.07.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Christopher Jones 

    USS Bataan (LHD 5)

    U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF OPERATIONS (Oct. 07, 2023) French Officer LT j.g. Gaspar shares his experience as part of the personnel exchange program aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5), Oct. 07. Components of the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group and 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (Special Operations Capable) are deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Christopher Jones)

    Date Taken: 10.07.2023
    Date Posted: 12.09.2023 06:16
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 907143
    VIRIN: 231007-N-AB188-1001
    Filename: DOD_110037743
    Length: 00:01:55
    Location: U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    USS Bataan
    U.S. 5th Fleet
    NAVCENT
    Engineering Officer of the Watch

