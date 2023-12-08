21st Theater Support Command, 16th Sustainment Brigade and 598th transportation Brigade - SDDC assist the redeployment of 1st Brigade Combat Team, "Bastogne", 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) in Setubal, Portugal, on December 6, 2023. This port operation was a joint collaboration between the United States and Portuguese military and the first ever military operation at the port of Setubal.
|Date Taken:
|12.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.09.2023 04:24
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|907123
|VIRIN:
|231206-A-BU072-7840
|Filename:
|DOD_110037016
|Length:
|00:05:04
|Location:
|15, PT
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 21st TSC, 16th Sustainment Brigade and 598th SDDC support redeployment (B-Roll), by SGT Scott Sparks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
