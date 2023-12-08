Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    T-Minus 10-Miler 2023 Packet Pick-Up

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAPE CANAVERAL SPACE FORCE STATION, FL, UNITED STATES

    12.08.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Samuel Becker 

    Space Launch Delta 45

    Participants pick up packets to attend the T-Minus 10-Miler 2023 race at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Florida, Dec. 08, 2023. (U.S. Space Force video by Senior Airman Samuel Becker)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.08.2023
    Date Posted: 12.08.2023 17:18
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 907118
    VIRIN: 231208-X-NY190-1001
    Filename: DOD_110036967
    Length: 00:01:34
    Location: CAPE CANAVERAL SPACE FORCE STATION, FL, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, T-Minus 10-Miler 2023 Packet Pick-Up, by SrA Samuel Becker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Marathon
    Race
    CCSFS
    SLD 45
    T-Minus 10-Miler 2023

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT