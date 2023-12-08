Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Go Army! Beat Navy!

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, UNITED STATES

    12.08.2023

    Video by Spc. Kai Rodriguez 

    28th Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Soldiers with the 25th Infantry Division from Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, demonstrate the U.S. Army Westpoint Military Academy is ready to take on the U.S. Naval Academy this year for the 2023 Army-Navy football game. The annual football game will take place Dec. 09, 2023 at the Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (U.S. Army Video by Spc. Kai Rodriguez, 28th Public Affairs Detachment)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.08.2023
    Date Posted: 12.08.2023 15:06
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 907112
    VIRIN: 231208-A-JV239-2430
    Filename: DOD_110036834
    Length: 00:00:51
    Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Go Army! Beat Navy!, by SPC Kai Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    sports
    Football
    25th Infantry Division
    Go Army Beat Navy
    ArmyNavy2023

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT