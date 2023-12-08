U.S. Army Soldiers with the 25th Infantry Division from Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, demonstrate the U.S. Army Westpoint Military Academy is ready to take on the U.S. Naval Academy this year for the 2023 Army-Navy football game. The annual football game will take place Dec. 09, 2023 at the Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (U.S. Army Video by Spc. Kai Rodriguez, 28th Public Affairs Detachment)
|Date Taken:
|12.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.08.2023 15:06
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|907112
|VIRIN:
|231208-A-JV239-2430
|Filename:
|DOD_110036834
|Length:
|00:00:51
|Location:
|SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Go Army! Beat Navy!, by SPC Kai Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT