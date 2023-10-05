Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DRIVING IN JAPAN

    TOKYO, JAPAN

    09.21.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Alexander OConnor 

    AFN Tokyo

    PSA for all military members in Japan on common traffic violations. Made for Japanese Autumn Traffic Safety Campaign 2023. Illustrations by SrA Kathryn Guadagnuolo, narration by A1C Alex O'Connor.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.21.2023
    Date Posted: 10.10.2023 01:24
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 899817
    VIRIN: 230921-F-KW390-5189
    Filename: DOD_109928955
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: TOKYO, JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DRIVING IN JAPAN, by A1C Alexander OConnor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Japan
    Air Force
    Traffic Safety

