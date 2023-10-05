PSA for all military members in Japan on common traffic violations. Made for Japanese Autumn Traffic Safety Campaign 2023. Illustrations by SrA Kathryn Guadagnuolo, narration by A1C Alex O'Connor.
|Date Taken:
|09.21.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.10.2023 01:24
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|899817
|VIRIN:
|230921-F-KW390-5189
|Filename:
|DOD_109928955
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|TOKYO, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, DRIVING IN JAPAN, by A1C Alexander OConnor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT