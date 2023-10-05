Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Inaugural MRF-SEA Deployment

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.09.2023

    Video by Sgt. Ryan Pulliam 

    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit   

    Marine Rotational Force-Southeast Asia is a Marine Corps Forces Pacific operational model which involves planned exchanges with subject matter experts, promotes security goals with Allies and partners, and positions I Marine Expeditionary Force forces west of the International Date Line. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Ryan H. Pulliam and Cpl. Kevin N. Seidensticker)

    Date Taken: 02.09.2023
    Date Posted: 10.09.2023 23:40
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 899809
    VIRIN: 230209-M-TX547-1002
    Filename: DOD_109928943
    Length: 00:02:29
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    IMEF
    11th MEU
    PrideofthePacific
    Free and Open Indo-Pacific
    MRF-SEA

