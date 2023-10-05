Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Service Members and Distinguished Guests Observe the Parade of Ships at San Francisco Fleet Week Parade of Ships 2023

    SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES

    10.06.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kevin Tang 

    Navy Region Southwest

    Distinguished Visitors observe the Parade of Ships during San Francisco Fleet Week (SFFW) 2023. SFFW is an opportunity for the American public to meet their Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard teams and experience America’s sea services. During fleet week, service members participate in various community service event, showcase capabilities and equipment to the community, and enjoy the hospitality of the city and its surrounding areas. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kevin Tang)

    Date Taken: 10.06.2023
    Date Posted: 10.09.2023 09:58
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 899767
    VIRIN: 231005-N-PA221-1002
    Filename: DOD_109928115
    Length: 00:01:08
    Location: SAN FRANCISCO, CA, US 

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    This work, Service Members and Distinguished Guests Observe the Parade of Ships at San Francisco Fleet Week Parade of Ships 2023, by PO3 Kevin Tang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    PARADE OF SHIPS
    DV
    SFFW
    ST. FRANCIS YACHT CLUB
    SFFW2023

