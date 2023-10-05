Army Reserve Careers Group (ARCG) hosts its annual Virtual Retention Team (VRT) training at Fort Sam Houston in San Antonio, Texas.
This training event is held annually to give the VRT training on new marketing techniques so they may grow their skills in hopes of growing retention within the Army Reserve.
|Date Taken:
|08.31.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.09.2023 01:14
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|899766
|VIRIN:
|230831-A-MG717-1008
|PIN:
|0613
|Filename:
|DOD_109928096
|Length:
|00:01:05
|Location:
|FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, ARCG VRT Training 2023, by SPC Colton Huston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
