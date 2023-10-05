SGT Kevin Minogue talks about his inspiration to run the Army Ten-Miler 2023 in Arlington, Virginia. (U.S. Army video by SGT Yon Trimble)
|Date Taken:
|10.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.08.2023 18:48
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|899761
|VIRIN:
|231008-A-NA349-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109927934
|Length:
|00:01:07
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Ranger Inspired to Run ATM 2023, by SGT Yon Trimble, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT