    Coast Guard medevacs 62-year-old man from cruise ship near Point Fourchon, La

    LA, UNITED STATES

    10.06.2023

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8       

    U.S. Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-60 Jayhawk aircrew perform a medevac from a cruise ship near Point Fourchon, La on Friday, October 6, 2023. The aircrew responded to a medevac request from the cruise ship Carnival Dream for a 62-year-old man reportedly diagnosed with a bowel obstruction. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Air Station New Orleans)

    Date Taken: 10.06.2023
    Date Posted: 10.07.2023 15:54
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 899731
    VIRIN: 231007-G-G0108-1002
    Filename: DOD_109927174
    Length: 00:00:11
    Location: LA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard medevacs 62-year-old man from cruise ship near Point Fourchon, La, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    cruise ship
    medivac
    helicopter

