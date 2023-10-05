Coast Guard medevacs 62-year-old man from cruise ship near Point Fourchon, La

U.S. Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-60 Jayhawk aircrew perform a medevac from a cruise ship near Point Fourchon, La on Friday, October 6, 2023. The aircrew responded to a medevac request from the cruise ship Carnival Dream for a 62-year-old man reportedly diagnosed with a bowel obstruction. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Air Station New Orleans)
|Date Taken:
|10.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.07.2023 15:54
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|899731
|VIRIN:
|231007-G-G0108-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_109927174
|Length:
|00:00:11
|Location:
|LA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
