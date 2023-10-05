U.S. Marines with 3d Littoral Combat Team, 3d Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division, conduct battle drills at Pohakuloa Training Area, Hawaii, Oct. 3, 2023. Prior to participating in Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center Exercise from Oct. 26 – Nov. 9, a company of Marines with 3d LCT is conducting the final phase of their training work-up cycle on the Big Island, Hawaii. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Eric Huynh)
|Date Taken:
|10.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.06.2023 20:54
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|899717
|VIRIN:
|231004-M-VW546-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_109926949
|Length:
|00:02:20
|Location:
|HI, US
|Downloads:
|7
|High-Res. Downloads:
|7
This work, 3d LCT conducts Battle Drills at PTA, by Cpl Eric Huynh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT