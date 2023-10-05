Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bold Quest PUMA team

    CA, UNITED STATES

    09.21.2023

    Video by Lance Cpl. Manuel Rivera 

    I MEF Information Group

    U.S. Marines with 1st Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company, I Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, conducts aerial surveillance with an RQ 20 Puma during bold quest 23 on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Sept. 21, 2023. Bold Quest allows the force to balance future and current expeditionary operations utilizing the authorization to operate cycle in order to conduct, shape and sustain operation as directed by I MEF. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Manuel Rivera)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.21.2023
    Date Posted: 10.06.2023 19:45
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 899715
    VIRIN: 230921-M-TE664-1001
    Filename: DOD_109926925
    Length: 00:00:35
    Location: CA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bold Quest PUMA team, by LCpl Manuel Rivera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    BOLD QUEST
    I MEF
    1st ANGLICO
    I MIG

