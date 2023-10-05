Bold Quest PUMA team

U.S. Marines with 1st Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company, I Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, conducts aerial surveillance with an RQ 20 Puma during bold quest 23 on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Sept. 21, 2023. Bold Quest allows the force to balance future and current expeditionary operations utilizing the authorization to operate cycle in order to conduct, shape and sustain operation as directed by I MEF. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Manuel Rivera)
|Date Taken:
|09.21.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.06.2023 19:45
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|899715
|VIRIN:
|230921-M-TE664-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109926925
|Length:
|00:00:35
|Location:
|CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
