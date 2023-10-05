Bold Quest PUMA team

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with 1st Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company, I Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, conducts aerial surveillance with an RQ 20 Puma during bold quest 23 on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Sept. 21, 2023. Bold Quest allows the force to balance future and current expeditionary operations utilizing the authorization to operate cycle in order to conduct, shape and sustain operation as directed by I MEF. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Manuel Rivera)