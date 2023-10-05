ICE conducts single adult, family unit removal flights Oct. 6

WASHINGTON — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), in coordination with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and U.S. Customs and Border Protection, facilitated multiple removal flights, including single adults and family units to Colombia, Central America, the Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Nicaragua, and Peru as part of dozens of other routine ICE removal flights conducted throughout the hemisphere and around the world. Since May 2023, DHS has removed or returned more than 295,000 individuals, including more than 43,000 individual family unit members.
|Date Taken:
|10.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.06.2023 17:26
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|899712
|VIRIN:
|231006-A-MJ563-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109926834
|Length:
|00:01:05
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
