A hoax caller reports distress over VHF channel 16 during three separate radio transmissions in Alaska, Sept. 12, 2023. Knowingly transmitting a false distress call is a federal crime and can lead to criminal and civil penalties if found guilty. (U.S. Coast Guard audio)
|Date Taken:
|09.12.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.06.2023 15:53
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|899705
|VIRIN:
|230912-G-G0117-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109926735
|Length:
|00:04:53
|Location:
|AK, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Channel 16 Hoax Call, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
