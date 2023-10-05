Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Channel 16 Hoax Call

    AK, UNITED STATES

    09.12.2023

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 17

    A hoax caller reports distress over VHF channel 16 during three separate radio transmissions in Alaska, Sept. 12, 2023. Knowingly transmitting a false distress call is a federal crime and can lead to criminal and civil penalties if found guilty. (U.S. Coast Guard audio)

    Date Taken: 09.12.2023
    Date Posted: 10.06.2023 15:53
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 899705
    VIRIN: 230912-G-G0117-1001
    Filename: DOD_109926735
    Length: 00:04:53
    Location: AK, US

