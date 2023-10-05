U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and Piney Woods Service Association host annual alligator hunt

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers partners with the Piney Woods Service Association (PWSA) to host an annual alligator hunt on B.A. Steinhagen Lake. PWSA has been hosting the hunt in cooperation with USACE and the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department since 2012.