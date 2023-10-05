Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and Piney Woods Service Association host annual alligator hunt

    TX, UNITED STATES

    09.15.2023

    Video by Audrey Gossett 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Fort Worth District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers partners with the Piney Woods Service Association (PWSA) to host an annual alligator hunt on B.A. Steinhagen Lake. PWSA has been hosting the hunt in cooperation with USACE and the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department since 2012.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.15.2023
    Date Posted: 10.06.2023 16:05
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 899704
    VIRIN: 230915-A-QV643-1001
    Filename: DOD_109926719
    Length: 00:02:20
    Location: TX, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and Piney Woods Service Association host annual alligator hunt, by Audrey Gossett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USACE
    Army Corps of Engineers
    Veterans
    Fort Worth District
    Alligator Hunt
    Audrey Gossett

