    FORT KNOX, KY, UNITED STATES

    04.12.2023

    Video by Sarah Patterson 

    U.S. Army Sustainment Command

    Army Sustainment Command oversees and operates 185 DFACs across the ASC food service enterprise. A group of 11 ASC food service employees met at Fort Knox to update the DFAC evaluation performance readiness standards and record training videos. In this video, Jim Gouker, a Food Service Specialist at Fort McCoy, WI, explains Performance Readiness Standard One: Clean and Sanitize Food Service Equipment and Surfaces.

    Read more: https://www.army.mil/article/266199

    This work, PRS 1 - Clean and Sanitize Equipment and Surfaces | Warrior Restaurant Inspection Guide, by Sarah Patterson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

