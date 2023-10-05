Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Beale Hinders Wildfires with Prescribed Burn

    BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    10.04.2023

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Samuel Burns 

    9th Reconnaissance Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen from the 9th Civil Engineer Squadron at Beale Air Force Base conduct a prescribed burn on base. These controlled burns help to reduce invasive plant species while also decreasing wildfire hazards.

    Date Taken: 10.04.2023
    Date Posted: 10.06.2023 13:31
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 899692
    VIRIN: 231004-F-WC934-2570
    Filename: DOD_109926477
    Length: 00:02:43
    Location: BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Beale Hinders Wildfires with Prescribed Burn, by TSgt Samuel Burns, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Fire
    safety
    beale
    firefighters
    CE
    wildfire prevention
    weeklyvideos

