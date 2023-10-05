Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USCGC Healy departs Tromsø, Norway

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NORWAY

    10.05.2023

    Video by Senior Chief Petty Officer Charly Tautfest 

    U.S. Coast Guard Pacific Area

    The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Healy (WAGB 20) departs Tromsø, Norway, Oct. 5, 2023. During the four-day port call, the Healy and crew conducted joint operations with the Norwegian Coast Guard Vessel Svalbard, hosted a U.S. Coast Guard Research and Development Center (RDC) science roundtable, and welcomed aboard guests from a variety of institutions with interest in the Arctic and Healy’s science mission. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Senior Chief Petty Officer Charly Tautfest)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.05.2023
    Date Posted: 10.06.2023 10:26
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 899682
    VIRIN: 231005-G-RS249-8907
    Filename: DOD_109926379
    Length: 00:00:53
    Location: NO

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USCGC Healy departs Tromsø, Norway, by SCPO Charly Tautfest, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Healy
    USCG
    Arctic
    Norway
    USCG PolarOps

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT