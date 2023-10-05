USCGC Healy departs Tromsø, Norway

The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Healy (WAGB 20) departs Tromsø, Norway, Oct. 5, 2023. During the four-day port call, the Healy and crew conducted joint operations with the Norwegian Coast Guard Vessel Svalbard, hosted a U.S. Coast Guard Research and Development Center (RDC) science roundtable, and welcomed aboard guests from a variety of institutions with interest in the Arctic and Healy’s science mission. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Senior Chief Petty Officer Charly Tautfest)
|Date Taken:
|10.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.06.2023 10:26
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|899682
|VIRIN:
|231005-G-RS249-8907
|Filename:
|DOD_109926379
|Length:
|00:00:53
|Location:
|NO
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
