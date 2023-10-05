USCGC Healy departs Tromsø, Norway

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Healy (WAGB 20) departs Tromsø, Norway, Oct. 5, 2023. During the four-day port call, the Healy and crew conducted joint operations with the Norwegian Coast Guard Vessel Svalbard, hosted a U.S. Coast Guard Research and Development Center (RDC) science roundtable, and welcomed aboard guests from a variety of institutions with interest in the Arctic and Healy’s science mission. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Senior Chief Petty Officer Charly Tautfest)