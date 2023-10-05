Ms. Ada Campos with the San Francisco Fleet Week Association explains the joy and hard work of this event. Produced by Staff Sgt. Bobby Statum.
|Date Taken:
|10.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.06.2023 10:50
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|899667
|VIRIN:
|231005-A-BH360-7653
|Filename:
|DOD_109926197
|Length:
|00:01:18
|Location:
|SAN FRANCISCO, CA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, FleetWeek 2023 Prep, by SSG Robert Statum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT