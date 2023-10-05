Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BACH Command Team welcomes 101st Baby for September

    FORT CAMPBELL, KY, UNITED STATES

    09.27.2023

    Video by Maria Christina Yager 

    Blanchfield Army Community Hospital

    Congratulations to the Carrasco-Leiva-Cummins Family on the birth of their daughter, who was September's #101stBaby born at Blanchfield Army Community Hospital, on Fort Campbell, Kentucky -- home to the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault). Baby Natalie weighed 8 pounds, 2 ounces and was 20 inches long. Mom and baby are doing great!

    Date Taken: 09.27.2023
    Date Posted: 10.05.2023 16:43
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US 

    This work, BACH Command Team welcomes 101st Baby for September, by Maria Christina Yager, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    BACH
    MEDCOM
    DHA
    RHCA

