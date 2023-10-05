Congratulations to the Carrasco-Leiva-Cummins Family on the birth of their daughter, who was September's #101stBaby born at Blanchfield Army Community Hospital, on Fort Campbell, Kentucky -- home to the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault). Baby Natalie weighed 8 pounds, 2 ounces and was 20 inches long. Mom and baby are doing great!
|Date Taken:
|09.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.05.2023 16:43
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|899643
|VIRIN:
|230927-O-OT285-6549
|PIN:
|1
|Filename:
|DOD_109925588
|Length:
|00:00:52
|Location:
|FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, BACH Command Team welcomes 101st Baby for September, by Maria Christina Yager, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
