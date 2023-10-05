BACH Command Team welcomes 101st Baby for September

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Congratulations to the Carrasco-Leiva-Cummins Family on the birth of their daughter, who was September's #101stBaby born at Blanchfield Army Community Hospital, on Fort Campbell, Kentucky -- home to the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault). Baby Natalie weighed 8 pounds, 2 ounces and was 20 inches long. Mom and baby are doing great!