U.S. Marines assigned to Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, conduct live-fire platoon and company-level attacks at Range 400 and 410A, Marine Corps Air-Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms, California, Sep. 25, 2023. Range 400 and 410A are dynamic ranges that employ every asset of the BLT into a live-fire attack onto simulated targets. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Peyton Kahle)
|Date Taken:
|09.25.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.05.2023 13:41
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|899608
|VIRIN:
|230925-M-HY848-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109924983
|Length:
|00:03:26
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS AIR-GROUND COMBAT CENTER TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, BRoll: BLT 1/5 Conducts Company-Level Attacks at Range 400/410A, by LCpl Peyton Kahle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
