BRoll: BLT 1/5 Conducts Company-Level Attacks at Range 400/410A

U.S. Marines assigned to Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, conduct live-fire platoon and company-level attacks at Range 400 and 410A, Marine Corps Air-Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms, California, Sep. 25, 2023. Range 400 and 410A are dynamic ranges that employ every asset of the BLT into a live-fire attack onto simulated targets. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Peyton Kahle)