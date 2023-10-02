Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    BRoll: BLT 1/5 Conducts Company-Level Attacks at Range 400/410A

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MARINE CORPS AIR-GROUND COMBAT CENTER TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.25.2023

    Video by Lance Cpl. Peyton Kahle 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marines assigned to Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, conduct live-fire platoon and company-level attacks at Range 400 and 410A, Marine Corps Air-Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms, California, Sep. 25, 2023. Range 400 and 410A are dynamic ranges that employ every asset of the BLT into a live-fire attack onto simulated targets. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Peyton Kahle)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.25.2023
    Date Posted: 10.05.2023 13:41
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 899608
    VIRIN: 230925-M-HY848-1001
    Filename: DOD_109924983
    Length: 00:03:26
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR-GROUND COMBAT CENTER TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, BRoll: BLT 1/5 Conducts Company-Level Attacks at Range 400/410A, by LCpl Peyton Kahle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    15th MEU
    Marines
    Readiness
    BLT 1/5
    Range 800
    usmcnews

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT