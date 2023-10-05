Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The future of STEM in the Army - Stinger Dome

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT SILL, OK, UNITED STATES

    10.04.2023

    Video by Amber Osei 

    U.S. Army Air Defense Artillery School

    The Integrated Moving Target Simulator, better known as the Stinger Training Dome, 3rd Battalion, 6th Air Defense Artillery, 30th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, located at Patterson Hall was in full force during a STEM event hosted by Fires Center of Excellence and Fort Sill, Oklahoma on October 4, 2023.

    “The level of graphics allows you to do better visual recognition for enemy flight threats as well as to protect friendly assets," said Col. William Parker, former 30th Air Defense Artillery commander.

    The Stinger dome is a staple for training AIT Soldiers who attend various Air Defense Artillery MOS schools.

    Recently it is the center for several recruiting and STEM events held at various times throughout the year. It is a staple for showing the advancements in technology the ADA Branch brings to the table.

    Featured Lawton, Oklahoma Mayor Stan Booker, Lawton High School, MacArthur High School Students and educators, Lawton Great Plains Technology Center Students and educators, community partners to Fort Sill and the ADA community, OCADA team and staff.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.04.2023
    Date Posted: 10.05.2023 16:40
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 899606
    VIRIN: 231004-O-ZY123-3851
    Filename: DOD_109924928
    Length: 00:08:27
    Location: FORT SILL, OK, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The future of STEM in the Army - Stinger Dome, by Amber Osei, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #ADA #FirsttoFire

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT