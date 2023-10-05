The Integrated Moving Target Simulator, better known as the Stinger Training Dome, 3rd Battalion, 6th Air Defense Artillery, 30th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, located at Patterson Hall was in full force during a STEM event hosted by Fires Center of Excellence and Fort Sill, Oklahoma on October 4, 2023.
“The level of graphics allows you to do better visual recognition for enemy flight threats as well as to protect friendly assets," said Col. William Parker, former 30th Air Defense Artillery commander.
The Stinger dome is a staple for training AIT Soldiers who attend various Air Defense Artillery MOS schools.
Recently it is the center for several recruiting and STEM events held at various times throughout the year. It is a staple for showing the advancements in technology the ADA Branch brings to the table.
Featured Lawton, Oklahoma Mayor Stan Booker, Lawton High School, MacArthur High School Students and educators, Lawton Great Plains Technology Center Students and educators, community partners to Fort Sill and the ADA community, OCADA team and staff.
|Date Taken:
|10.04.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.05.2023 16:40
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|899606
|VIRIN:
|231004-O-ZY123-3851
|Filename:
|DOD_109924928
|Length:
|00:08:27
|Location:
|FORT SILL, OK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The future of STEM in the Army - Stinger Dome, by Amber Osei, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT