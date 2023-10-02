Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ARCG VRT Training 2023

    FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES

    08.31.2023

    Video by Spc. Colton Huston 

    Office of the Chief, Army Reserve

    Army Reserve Careers Group (ARCG) hosts its annual Virtual Retention Team (VRT) training at Fort Sam Houston in San Antonio, Texas.

    This training event is held annually to give the VRT training on new marketing techniques so they may grow their skills in hopes of growing retention within the Army Reserve.

    Date Taken: 08.31.2023
    Date Posted: 10.05.2023
    Category: Video Productions
    Location: FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, US 

