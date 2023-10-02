U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Jose Almeida, 165th Airlift Wing first sergeant, Georgia Air National Guard, shares why he took the oath of enlistment and what military service in the United States of America means to him on Sept. 15, 2023, at Savannah Air National Guard Base, Georgia. Almeida's family moved to the United States after fleeing communism in Cuba. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Caila Arahood)
|Date Taken:
|09.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.05.2023 13:39
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|899584
|VIRIN:
|230915-Z-PJ280-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109924471
|Length:
|00:01:56
|Location:
|SAVANNAH, GA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Georgia Air National Guardsman Shares Why He Serves, by MSgt Caila Arahood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
