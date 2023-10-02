Georgia Air National Guardsman Shares Why He Serves

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Jose Almeida, 165th Airlift Wing first sergeant, Georgia Air National Guard, shares why he took the oath of enlistment and what military service in the United States of America means to him on Sept. 15, 2023, at Savannah Air National Guard Base, Georgia. Almeida's family moved to the United States after fleeing communism in Cuba. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Caila Arahood)