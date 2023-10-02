Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Georgia Air National Guardsman Shares Why He Serves

    SAVANNAH, GA, UNITED STATES

    09.15.2023

    Video by Master Sgt. Caila Arahood 

    165th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Jose Almeida, 165th Airlift Wing first sergeant, Georgia Air National Guard, shares why he took the oath of enlistment and what military service in the United States of America means to him on Sept. 15, 2023, at Savannah Air National Guard Base, Georgia. Almeida's family moved to the United States after fleeing communism in Cuba. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Caila Arahood)

    Date Taken: 09.15.2023
    Date Posted: 10.05.2023 13:39
    Category: Interviews
    Length: 00:01:56
    Location: SAVANNAH, GA, US 

    This work, Georgia Air National Guardsman Shares Why He Serves, by MSgt Caila Arahood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air National Guard
    Hispanic Heritage Month
    Why I serve
    American Airman

