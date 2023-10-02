SLATED VERSION - Around the Air Force: Brown Becomes Chairman of the Joint Chiefs, More Affordable Childcare Fees, Trailblazer Leavitt Retires

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



In this week’s look around the Air Force, General CQ Brown, Jr. Is the new Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, fees for childcare are restructured to help lower-income families, and Lt. Gen. Jeannie Leavitt retires after a historic trailblazing career that includes being the first female fighter pilot in the USAF.