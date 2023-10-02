In this week’s look around the Air Force, General CQ Brown, Jr. Is the new Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, fees for childcare are restructured to help lower-income families, and Lt. Gen. Jeannie Leavitt retires after a historic trailblazing career that includes being the first female fighter pilot in the USAF.
|Date Taken:
|10.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.05.2023 09:25
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|899580
|VIRIN:
|231005-F-VQ832-2260
|Filename:
|DOD_109924446
|Length:
|00:02:10
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, SLATED VERSION - Around the Air Force: Brown Becomes Chairman of the Joint Chiefs, More Affordable Childcare Fees, Trailblazer Leavitt Retires, by SSgt Milton Hamilton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT