Broll of 480th Fighter Squadron during enhanced Air Policing in Romania

This is a compilation of Broll footage of members assigned to the 480th Fighter Squadron during their deployment at the 86th Air Base, Fetesti, Romania in support of NATO’s enhanced Air Policing (eAP) capabilities, Oct. 24-29, 2023. Enhanced Air Policing is a specific assurance measure to demonstrate NATO's solidarity, collective resolve, and its ability to adapt and scale its defensive missions and deterrence posture in response to the evolving security situation in the east. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Albert Morel)
|Date Taken:
|09.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.05.2023 07:44
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Length:
|00:01:20
|Location:
|FETESTI, RO
