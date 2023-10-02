Broll of 480th Fighter Squadron during enhanced Air Policing in Romania

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



This is a compilation of Broll footage of members assigned to the 480th Fighter Squadron during their deployment at the 86th Air Base, Fetesti, Romania in support of NATO’s enhanced Air Policing (eAP) capabilities, Oct. 24-29, 2023. Enhanced Air Policing is a specific assurance measure to demonstrate NATO's solidarity, collective resolve, and its ability to adapt and scale its defensive missions and deterrence posture in response to the evolving security situation in the east. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Albert Morel)