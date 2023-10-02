Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Broll of 480th Fighter Squadron during enhanced Air Policing in Romania

    FETESTI, ROMANIA

    09.27.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Albert Morel 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    This is a compilation of Broll footage of members assigned to the 480th Fighter Squadron during their deployment at the 86th Air Base, Fetesti, Romania in support of NATO’s enhanced Air Policing (eAP) capabilities, Oct. 24-29, 2023. Enhanced Air Policing is a specific assurance measure to demonstrate NATO's solidarity, collective resolve, and its ability to adapt and scale its defensive missions and deterrence posture in response to the evolving security situation in the east. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Albert Morel)

    Date Taken: 09.27.2023
    Date Posted: 10.05.2023 07:44
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 899567
    VIRIN: 231003-F-GY077-1001
    Filename: DOD_109924267
    Length: 00:01:20
    Location: FETESTI, RO 

    NATO
    480th FS
    Air Policing
    eAP
    USAFE-AFAFRICA

