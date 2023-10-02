10th AAMDC Hispanic Heritage Month Feature

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, U.S. Army Master Sgt. Carlos Retana, 10th AAMDC Equal Opportunity Advisor, and his wife share with us a taste of their culture with a delicious green enchiladas recipe Sept. 30 in Sembach, Germany.



Hispanic Heritage recognized from 15 September to 15 October, provides the Army a platform to recognize the achievements and contributions of Hispanic Americans to the Army and our nation. Hispanic Americans have an honorable record of military service, dating all the way back to the Revolutionary War, and we are proud of their significant contributions to our Army and nation.

The Army values the contributions of American Soldiers with ancestry from Spain, Mexico, the Caribbean, Central, and South America. Army diversity is knowing who our people are, what value each individual brings and optimizing those talents to build high performing and cohesive teams. Our Army is stronger because we ensure that every member of the force has the opportunity to reach their full potential (U.S. Army video by Spc. Yesenia Cadavid)