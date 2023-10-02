Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    10th AAMDC Hispanic Heritage Month Feature

    RP, GERMANY

    10.05.2023

    Video by Spc. Yesenia Cadavid 

    10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command

    In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, U.S. Army Master Sgt. Carlos Retana, 10th AAMDC Equal Opportunity Advisor, and his wife share with us a taste of their culture with a delicious green enchiladas recipe Sept. 30 in Sembach, Germany.

    Hispanic Heritage recognized from 15 September to 15 October, provides the Army a platform to recognize the achievements and contributions of Hispanic Americans to the Army and our nation. Hispanic Americans have an honorable record of military service, dating all the way back to the Revolutionary War, and we are proud of their significant contributions to our Army and nation.
    The Army values the contributions of American Soldiers with ancestry from Spain, Mexico, the Caribbean, Central, and South America. Army diversity is knowing who our people are, what value each individual brings and optimizing those talents to build high performing and cohesive teams. Our Army is stronger because we ensure that every member of the force has the opportunity to reach their full potential (U.S. Army video by Spc. Yesenia Cadavid)

    Date Taken: 10.05.2023
    Date Posted: 10.05.2023 06:03
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 899560
    VIRIN: 231005-A-JK865-6673
    Filename: DOD_109924136
    Length: 00:02:59
    Location: RP, DE

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    EUCOM
    StrongerTogether
    AirDefense
    target_news_europe
    ShieldofVictory
    Beallyoucanbe

