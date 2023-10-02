Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    III MEF Coxswain Course | Advanced Boat Handling skills

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    09.20.2023

    Video by Cpl. Stephen Holland 

    III Marine Expeditionary Force   

    U.S. Marines across III Marine Expeditionary Force increase their combat rubber raiding craft capabilities during a coxswain course at Camp Courtney Beach, Okinawa, Japan, Sept. 20, 2023. The course was hosted by III MEF’s Expeditionary Operations Training Group and trained Marines in advanced boat handling skills necessary to complete amphibious operations. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Stephen Holland)

    Date Taken: 09.20.2023
    Date Posted: 10.04.2023 22:08
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 899535
    VIRIN: 230920-M-RV180-1001
    PIN: 7633
    Filename: DOD_109923752
    Length: 00:02:47
    Location: OKINAWA, JP

    This work, III MEF Coxswain Course | Advanced Boat Handling skills, by Cpl Stephen Holland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Small Boats
    Marines
    Readiness
    CRRC
    Training
    EOTG

