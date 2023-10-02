III MEF Coxswain Course | Advanced Boat Handling skills

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines across III Marine Expeditionary Force increase their combat rubber raiding craft capabilities during a coxswain course at Camp Courtney Beach, Okinawa, Japan, Sept. 20, 2023. The course was hosted by III MEF’s Expeditionary Operations Training Group and trained Marines in advanced boat handling skills necessary to complete amphibious operations. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Stephen Holland)