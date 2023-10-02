III MEF Coxswain Course | Advanced Boat Handling skills

U.S. Marines across III Marine Expeditionary Force increase their combat rubber raiding craft capabilities during a coxswain course at Camp Courtney Beach, Okinawa, Japan, Sept. 20, 2023. The course was hosted by III MEF’s Expeditionary Operations Training Group and trained Marines in advanced boat handling skills necessary to complete amphibious operations. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Stephen Holland)
|Date Taken:
|09.20.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.04.2023 22:08
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|899535
|VIRIN:
|230920-M-RV180-1001
|PIN:
|7633
|Filename:
|DOD_109923752
|Length:
|00:02:47
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
