An Army/Navy “Spirit” video specifications for the 2023 Army vs. Navy football game. The 124th Army-Navy Game will occur on Sat, December 9, 2023, at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.
|Date Taken:
|10.04.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.04.2023 18:34
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|899526
|VIRIN:
|231004-A-HG568-1122
|Filename:
|DOD_109923576
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, "Bigger Toys" ArmyVsNavy Cartoon, by SFC Henry Gundacker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
