Combat Arms Instructors

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/899525" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Combat arms training and maintenance instructors with the 627th Security Forces Squadron participate in shooting proficiency training at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, Sept. 15, 2023. CATM instructors are responsible for conducting qualification training for all Team McChord Airmen on M4 and M18 weapon systems, hosting night fire range sessions with the 627th SFS, 627th Civil Engineer Squadron or tactical air control party units. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Callie Norton)