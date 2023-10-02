Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Combat Arms Instructors

    JBLM, WA, UNITED STATES

    09.15.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Callie Norton 

    62nd Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Combat arms training and maintenance instructors with the 627th Security Forces Squadron participate in shooting proficiency training at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, Sept. 15, 2023. CATM instructors are responsible for conducting qualification training for all Team McChord Airmen on M4 and M18 weapon systems, hosting night fire range sessions with the 627th SFS, 627th Civil Engineer Squadron or tactical air control party units. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Callie Norton)

    Date Taken: 09.15.2023
    Date Posted: 10.04.2023 18:50
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 899525
    VIRIN: 231004-F-CP748-1001
    Filename: DOD_109923571
    Length: 00:02:29
    Location: JBLM, WA, US

    This work, Combat Arms Instructors, by SrA Callie Norton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CATM
    Combat Arms
    Combat Arms Instructors
    M18
    627th Air Base Group
    627th SFS

