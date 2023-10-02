Combat Arms Instructors

Combat arms training and maintenance instructors with the 627th Security Forces Squadron participate in shooting proficiency training at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, Sept. 15, 2023. CATM instructors are responsible for conducting qualification training for all Team McChord Airmen on M4 and M18 weapon systems, hosting night fire range sessions with the 627th SFS, 627th Civil Engineer Squadron or tactical air control party units. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Callie Norton)
|09.15.2023
|10.04.2023 18:50
|Interviews
|899525
|231004-F-CP748-1001
|DOD_109923571
|00:02:29
|JBLM, WA, US
|0
|0
