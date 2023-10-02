Yuma Proving Ground Salsa Competition

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/899523" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

In celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, which runs from September 15 to October 15, Yuma Proving Ground’s Plans and Operations Division hosted a salsa competition. The 11 salsa entries ranged from green to red, chunky to juicy, spicy to salty, mild to hot, and the YPG workforce enjoyed them all. Test Officer Jonathan Armijo’s salsa won first place with this grandmother’s recipe.