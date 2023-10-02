Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Yuma Proving Ground Salsa Competition

    YUMA PROVING GROUND, AZ, UNITED STATES

    10.04.2023

    Video by Eugene Garcia 

    U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground

    In celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, which runs from September 15 to October 15, Yuma Proving Ground’s Plans and Operations Division hosted a salsa competition. The 11 salsa entries ranged from green to red, chunky to juicy, spicy to salty, mild to hot, and the YPG workforce enjoyed them all. Test Officer Jonathan Armijo’s salsa won first place with this grandmother’s recipe.

    Hispanic Heritage Month
    Yuma Proving Ground
    U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground

