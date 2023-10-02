Soldiers with the 1st Battalion, 32nd Infantry Regiment, 10th Mountain Division conducted a cold weather, medical and casualty evacuation care training lane during during Alpine Readiness Week on Fort Drum, New York, Oct. 4, 2023. The mountaineering and cold weather survival skills the soldiers learn during Alpine Readiness Week enable them to conduct training in an alpine environment.
|Date Taken:
|10.04.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.04.2023 17:56
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|899518
|VIRIN:
|231004-A-JH229-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109923335
|Length:
|00:01:56
|Location:
|FORT DRUM, NY, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Soldiers with the 1st Battalion, 32nd Infantry Regiment, 10th Mountain Division conducted a cold weather, medical and CASEVAC training lane during Alpine Readiness Week on Fort Drum, New York, Oct. 4, 2023, by SPC Salvador Castro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT