Soldiers with the 1st Battalion, 32nd Infantry Regiment, 10th Mountain Division conducted a cold weather, medical and CASEVAC training lane during Alpine Readiness Week on Fort Drum, New York, Oct. 4, 2023

Soldiers with the 1st Battalion, 32nd Infantry Regiment, 10th Mountain Division conducted a cold weather, medical and casualty evacuation care training lane during during Alpine Readiness Week on Fort Drum, New York, Oct. 4, 2023. The mountaineering and cold weather survival skills the soldiers learn during Alpine Readiness Week enable them to conduct training in an alpine environment.