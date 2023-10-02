Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Soldiers with the 1st Battalion, 32nd Infantry Regiment, 10th Mountain Division conducted a cold weather, medical and CASEVAC training lane during Alpine Readiness Week on Fort Drum, New York, Oct. 4, 2023

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT DRUM, NY, UNITED STATES

    10.04.2023

    Video by Spc. Salvador Castro 

    27th Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers with the 1st Battalion, 32nd Infantry Regiment, 10th Mountain Division conducted a cold weather, medical and casualty evacuation care training lane during during Alpine Readiness Week on Fort Drum, New York, Oct. 4, 2023. The mountaineering and cold weather survival skills the soldiers learn during Alpine Readiness Week enable them to conduct training in an alpine environment.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.04.2023
    Date Posted: 10.04.2023 17:56
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 899518
    VIRIN: 231004-A-JH229-1001
    Filename: DOD_109923335
    Length: 00:01:56
    Location: FORT DRUM, NY, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Soldiers with the 1st Battalion, 32nd Infantry Regiment, 10th Mountain Division conducted a cold weather, medical and CASEVAC training lane during Alpine Readiness Week on Fort Drum, New York, Oct. 4, 2023, by SPC Salvador Castro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    10th Mountain Division FORSCOM ClimbtoGlory AlpineReadinessWeek

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT