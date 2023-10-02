Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS ESSEX Departs Dry Dock

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.08.2023

    Video by Chief Petty Officer Brian Caracci 

    USS Essex-LHD 2

    Amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2) departed the Pride of California Dry Dock, BAE Systems, San Diego, Sept. 8, 2023. Essex was in dry docked in San Diego conducting a maintenance period to upgrade and refurbish many key systems aboard. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Brian P. Caracci)

    Date Taken: 09.08.2023
    Date Posted: 10.04.2023 16:09
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 899514
    VIRIN: 230908-N-GV721-2001
    Filename: DOD_109923285
    Length: 00:02:07
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 

    This work, USS ESSEX Departs Dry Dock, by CPO Brian Caracci, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Amphibious
    ESSEX
    LHD2

