USS ESSEX Departs Dry Dock

Amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2) departed the Pride of California Dry Dock, BAE Systems, San Diego, Sept. 8, 2023. Essex was in dry docked in San Diego conducting a maintenance period to upgrade and refurbish many key systems aboard. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Brian P. Caracci)
|Date Taken:
|09.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.04.2023 16:09
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|899514
|VIRIN:
|230908-N-GV721-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_109923285
|Length:
|00:02:07
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
